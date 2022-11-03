Make Your Plans Now for Monster Jam Nashville 2023

The popular event – Monster Jam is scheduled to return to Nashville on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8th, 2023.

Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Tickets are now available on Ticketmaster.com.

What can you expect at a Monster Jam show? According to the Monster Jam, a collection of world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.