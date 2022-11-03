Thursday, November 3, 2022
Make Your Plans Now for Monster Jam Nashville 2023

By Donna Vissman
photo from Bridgestone Arena

The popular event – Monster Jam is scheduled to return to Nashville on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8th, 2023.

Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Tickets are now available on Ticketmaster.com.

What can you expect at a Monster Jam show? According to the Monster Jam, a collection of world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
