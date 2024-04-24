RCS Announces 2023-2024 Teachers of the Year

Rutherford County Schools has announced its 2023-2024 Teachers of the Year. Three teachers were chosen as district level winners and will be submitted for recognition at the regional and potentially state level.

All award-winners will be honored at a public banquet on April 30 at the Fountains at Gateway, starting at 3:30 p.m.

The district level winners are:

PK-4 Grade – Caroline Parker, Christiana Elementary

5-8 Grade – Ellie Lee, Smyrna Middle

9-12 Grade – Missy Blissard, Oakland High

Parker, Lee and Blissard all participated in a Q&A in which they described their favorites parts of teaching and biggest influences, while offering advice to those new to the teaching profession.

You can read more about each representative by clicking their name above. Parker, Lee and Blissard have been submitted to the regional level for review and possible recognition as part of the Tennessee Teacher of the Year program.

The following is a complete list of the 2023-2024 RCS Teachers of the Year:

Julie Stump – Barfield Elementary

Marsha Isip – Blackman Elementary

Jillian Jackson – Blackman High

Annette Holloway – Blackman Middle

Emily Pittman – Brown’s Chapel Elementary

Ashley Johnson – Buchanan Elementary

Kimberly Gannon — Cedar Grove Elementary School

Brittany Willoughby Dixon — Central Magnet School

Caroline Parker — Christiana Elementary School

Corey Alley – Christiana Middle School

Theresa Canada – Daniel-McKee Alternative

Jennifer Cummins – David Youree Elementary

Cristy Martin – Eagleville School

Sydney Buvvaji – Holloway High

April Warren – Homer Pittard Campus School

Khrystyne Dunaway – John Colemon Elementary

Natalie Ray – Kittrell Elementary

Kirsten Weaver – Lascassas Elementary

Dr. Andrea Morris – LaVergne High

Candice Carter – LaVergne Lake Elementary

Sara Cooper – LaVergne Middle

Hilary Clancy – McFadden School of Excellence

Missy Blissard – Oakland High

Tera Alford – Oakland Middle

Justin Whaley – Plainview Elementary

Amy Penny – RCS Virtual School

Ernest Rivas – Riverdale High

Andrea Martz – Rock Springs Elementary

Rachel Victory – Rock Springs Middle

Rachael Slough – Rockvale Elementary

Gwen Ward – Rockvale High

Eric Hoffman – Rockvale Middle

Emily Mitchell – Rocky Fork Elementary

Katie Jones – Rocky Fork Middle

Ashley Lavoie – Roy Waldron School

Mindy Gannon – Siegel High

Kyle Sykes – Siegel Middle

Alison Riebel – Smyrna Elementary

Jason Pitts – Smyrna High

Ellie Lee – Smyrna Middle

Haley Wade – Smyrna Primary

Deborah Pack – Smyrna West Alternative

Melanie Strickland – Stewarts Creek Elementary

Alexis Derryberry – Stewarts Creek High

Brent Shelton – Stewarts Creek Middle

Amanda Vanderpool – Stewartsboro Elementary

Jaima Marghella – Thurman Francis Arts Academy

Meagan Morris – Walter Hill Elementary

Jenna Lowry – Whitworth-Buchanan Middle

Kenya Howse – Wilson Elementary

