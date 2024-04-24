RCS Announces 2023-2024 Teachers of the Year

Rutherford County Schools has announced its 2023-2024 Teachers of the Year. Three teachers were chosen as district level winners and will be submitted for recognition at the regional and potentially state level.
All award-winners will be honored at a public banquet on April 30 at the Fountains at Gateway, starting at 3:30 p.m.
The district level winners are:
PK-4 Grade – Caroline Parker, Christiana Elementary
5-8 Grade – Ellie Lee, Smyrna Middle
9-12 Grade – Missy Blissard, Oakland High
Parker, Lee and Blissard all participated in a Q&A in which they described their favorites parts of teaching and biggest influences, while offering advice to those new to the teaching profession.
You can read more about each representative by clicking their name above. Parker, Lee and Blissard have been submitted to the regional level for review and possible recognition as part of the Tennessee Teacher of the Year program.
The following is a complete list of the 2023-2024 RCS Teachers of the Year:
- Julie Stump – Barfield Elementary
- Marsha Isip – Blackman Elementary
- Jillian Jackson – Blackman High
- Annette Holloway – Blackman Middle
- Emily Pittman – Brown’s Chapel Elementary
- Ashley Johnson – Buchanan Elementary
- Kimberly Gannon — Cedar Grove Elementary School
- Brittany Willoughby Dixon — Central Magnet School
- Caroline Parker — Christiana Elementary School
- Corey Alley – Christiana Middle School
- Theresa Canada – Daniel-McKee Alternative
- Jennifer Cummins – David Youree Elementary
- Cristy Martin – Eagleville School
- Sydney Buvvaji – Holloway High
- April Warren – Homer Pittard Campus School
- Khrystyne Dunaway – John Colemon Elementary
- Natalie Ray – Kittrell Elementary
- Kirsten Weaver – Lascassas Elementary
- Dr. Andrea Morris – LaVergne High
- Candice Carter – LaVergne Lake Elementary
- Sara Cooper – LaVergne Middle
- Hilary Clancy – McFadden School of Excellence
- Missy Blissard – Oakland High
- Tera Alford – Oakland Middle
- Justin Whaley – Plainview Elementary
- Amy Penny – RCS Virtual School
- Ernest Rivas – Riverdale High
- Andrea Martz – Rock Springs Elementary
- Rachel Victory – Rock Springs Middle
- Rachael Slough – Rockvale Elementary
- Gwen Ward – Rockvale High
- Eric Hoffman – Rockvale Middle
- Emily Mitchell – Rocky Fork Elementary
- Katie Jones – Rocky Fork Middle
- Ashley Lavoie – Roy Waldron School
- Mindy Gannon – Siegel High
- Kyle Sykes – Siegel Middle
- Alison Riebel – Smyrna Elementary
- Jason Pitts – Smyrna High
- Ellie Lee – Smyrna Middle
- Haley Wade – Smyrna Primary
- Deborah Pack – Smyrna West Alternative
- Melanie Strickland – Stewarts Creek Elementary
- Alexis Derryberry – Stewarts Creek High
- Brent Shelton – Stewarts Creek Middle
- Amanda Vanderpool – Stewartsboro Elementary
- Jaima Marghella – Thurman Francis Arts Academy
- Meagan Morris – Walter Hill Elementary
- Jenna Lowry – Whitworth-Buchanan Middle
- Kenya Howse – Wilson Elementary