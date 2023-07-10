Predators Sign Kalan Lind to Three-Year, Entry Level Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (July 6, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Kalan Lind to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Lind, 18 (1/25/05), was selected by the Predators in the second round (46th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, held last week in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. A 6-foot, 158-pound left wing out of Red Deer, Lind established WHL career highs in assists (28) and points (44) while adding in 16 goals, helping the Rebels reach the second round of the playoffs. In 2021-22, his rookie WHL campaign, he scored 20 goals and posted 38 points, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively, on his team in both categories. Lind owns 88 points (40g-48a) – including 17 power-play goals – in 119 career WHL contests, all coming with Red Deer.

Internationally, the Swift Current, Sask., native joined fellow Predators prospects Matthew Wood, Tanner Molendyk and Dylan MacKinnon in winning gold for Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Source: Nashville Predators

