Predators Reassign Yaroslav Askarov to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (December 31, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned goaltender Yaroslav Askarov (AH-skahr-ahv) to Milwaukee (AHL).

Askarov, 21 (6/16/02), earned his first career NHL victory on Saturday at Washington, stopping 27 of 29 shots against and both Capitals attempts in the shootout. He also appeared in relief on Wednesday vs. Carolina, making six saves in 20 minutes of action, giving him a .943 save percentage in two NHL contests this season. At the AHL level, Askarov is 8-6-1 with a 2.45 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 15 games for the Admirals in 2023-24.

Source: Nashville Preds

