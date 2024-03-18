Predators Extend Point Streak to 14 with 4-1 Win Over Kraken



March 17, 2024 – Roman Josi scored twice and Juuse Saros made 23 saves as the Nashville Predators defeated the Seattle Kraken, 4-1, at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday to extend their point streak to 14 games (12-0-2).

With two goals and a wide-open net at the opposite end of the ice, No. 59 could have very well exited the playing surface on Saturday with his first career hat trick. Instead, Nashville’s captain elected to give his team an important two points.

With a goal and an assist, Filip Forsberg recorded his 22nd multi-point game of the season, matching a career high established during the 2021-22 season. He is four multi-point performances away from matching the franchise record set by Josi in 2021-22.

Saturday proved a banner night for Predators forward Mark Jankowski, who tallied two assists to reach 100 career NHL points (52g-48a).

The result sees Nashville match the second-longest point streak in franchise history and move one game away from tying the longest streak, established during the 2017-18 season.

With the win, the Predators concluded their four-game road trip at 3-0-1 and moved to 21-10-3 on the road this season.

Source: Nashville Predators

