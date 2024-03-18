Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through March 23, 2024



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of March 18-23, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Confetti Cake – A burst of confetti sprinkles in a sugar cookie, topped with pink vanilla cream cheese frosting.

Dulce De Leche – A deliciously spiced cinnamon cookie smothered in layers of creamy dulce de leche caramel and frosting.

Raspberry Danish – A buttery, danish-inspired cookie baked with a cream cheese topping, finished with raspberry jam and a drizzle of thick vanilla glaze.

Oatmeal Raisin – A chunky oatmeal cookie bursting with sweet, delicious raisins.

Brookie – A semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie and a rich chocolate cookie perfectly baked together.