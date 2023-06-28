Predators Announce 2023-24 Season Schedule

Nashville, Tenn. (June 27, 2023) – The Nashville Predators will begin the 2023-24 season – their 26th as an NHL franchise – on the road in Tampa Bay on Oct. 10 before taking on Seattle in the home opener at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 12.
Nashville rounds out its October schedule with three more games away from home and four more at Bridgestone Arena. After the home opener, the Predators will take on Boston on the road (Oct. 14); return to Nashville to host former defenseman Mattias Ekholm and Edmonton (Oct. 17); venture to New York City to face the Rangers (Oct. 19); and close out the month with a three-game homestand from Oct. 21-28, welcoming San Jose, Vancouver and Toronto, before beginning a five-game road trip on Halloween by taking on the Canucks.
November continues with the remainder of the road trip – tied for the team’s longest of the season – by playing Seattle, Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg. Nashville also matches its longest homestand of the campaign in the month, hosting Arizona, Anaheim, Chicago, Colorado and Calgary at Bridgestone Arena from Nov. 11-22, with the Avalanche game serving as former forward Ryan Johansen’s first back in town with his new team. Following a trip to St. Louis (Nov. 24), the Predators conclude the month by taking on Winnipeg, Pittsburgh and Minnesota on home ice (Nov. 26-30). Nashville’s eight home games in November are its most in a single month in 2023-24.
December will be Nashville’s busiest month, with the team playing 15 total games, including seven at home. After closing out a four-game homestand against the Rangers (Dec. 2), the Predators will travel to Buffalo (Dec. 3) and Chicago (Dec. 5) before hosting Tampa Bay (Dec. 7). The team’s second swing into Canada sees them play Toronto and Montreal in a back-to-back on Dec. 9-10; Nashville will then host Philadelphia (Dec. 12), visit Carolina (Dec. 15) and take on Washington (Dec. 16) and Vancouver (Dec. 19) at Bridgestone Arena. Two home games bookend the holiday break – Dec. 23 vs. Dallas and Dec. 27 vs. Carolina – prior to fulfilling another back-to-back at Detroit and Washington on Dec. 29-30 to close out the calendar year.
Just as in December, Nashville will again play eight road games in January, with the first coming at Dallas (Jan. 6) following home contests against Chicago (Jan. 2) and Calgary (Jan. 4). The road-heavy month also includes an additional visit to Dallas (Jan. 12) and two road trips three games in length from Jan. 15-20 – featuring Nashville’s first meeting of the season with defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas and contests against Los Angeles and Arizona – and a slate at Minnesota, Edmonton and Ottawa from Jan. 25-29. Mixed in are home games against Anaheim (Jan. 9), the NY Islanders (Jan. 13), Florida (Jan. 22) – where Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette served in the same role on an interim basis during the 2021-22 season – and Los Angeles (Jan. 31).
February features five contests at Bridgestone Arena and five on the road, including the continuation of a four-game homestand on the other side of the NHL All-Star Break from Feb. 10-15 against Arizona, New Jersey and Dallas. Nashville is scheduled to have its second five-game road trip from Feb. 17-25, visiting St. Louis, Vegas, Los Angeles, San Jose and Anaheim; that rolls into its second five-game homestand of the season, which begins Feb. 27 and continues into March with Ottawa, Minnesota, Colorado, Montreal and Buffalo on the docket.
Following the homestand, Nashville departs on a four-game road swing, traveling to Columbus, Minnesota, Winnipeg and Seattle. A home game against San Jose (March 19) precedes a visit to Florida (March 21), and the Predators round out March by hosting Detroit (March 23) and Vegas (March 26) before road meetings with Arizona (March 28) and Colorado (March 30).
April – the final month of the regular season – sees Nashville play eight times, beginning with Boston (April 2) and St. Louis (April 4) coming to Bridgestone Arena. After a back-to-back on the road against the NY Islanders and New Jersey (April 6-7), the Predators will take on Winnipeg at home (April 9), Chicago on the road (April 12) and Columbus in Nashville (April 13). Nashville concludes the 2023-24 campaign with a visit to Pittsburgh on April 15.
Quick Hits
- Not including the 2022 NHL Global Series, Nashville opens the regular season on the road for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.
- The Predators play home games at Bridgestone Arena 15 times on Tuesday, 12 times on Saturday, eight times on Thursday, three times on Wednesday, twice on Monday and once on Sunday.
- Nashville has two season-long five-game homestands on the schedule: Nov. 11-22 (Arizona, Anaheim, Chicago, Colorado, Calgary) and Feb. 27-March 7 (Ottawa, Minnesota, Colorado, Montreal, Buffalo).
- The team also has two season-long five-game road trips: Oct. 31-Nov. 9 (Vancouver, Seattle, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg) and Feb. 17-25 (St. Louis, Vegas, Los Angeles, San Jose, Anaheim).
- Most games in a single month – December (15); most home games in a single month – November (8); most road games in a single month – December/January (8).
- The schedule features nine back-to-backs, including five road-road; three road-home; and one home-road.
2023-24 Predators Regular-Season Schedule
DATE TIME (all CT) OPPONENT
Oct. 10 4:30 p.m. at Tampa Bay
Oct. 12 7 p.m. Seattle
Oct. 14 6 p.m. at Boston
Oct. 17 7 p.m. Edmonton
Oct. 19 6 p.m. at NY Rangers
Oct. 21 7 p.m. San Jose
Oct. 24 8:15 p.m. Vancouver
Oct. 28 6 p.m. Toronto
Oct. 31 9 p.m. at Vancouver
Nov. 2 9 p.m. at Seattle
Nov. 4 2 p.m. at Edmonton
Nov. 7 8 p.m. at Calgary
Nov. 9 7 p.m. at Winnipeg
Nov. 11 7 p.m. Arizona
Nov. 14 7 p.m. Anaheim
Nov. 18 1 p.m. Chicago
Nov. 20 7 p.m. Colorado
Nov. 22 8 p.m. Calgary
Nov. 24 2 p.m. at St. Louis
Nov. 26 7 p.m. Winnipeg
Nov. 28 7 p.m. Pittsburgh
Nov. 30 7 p.m. Minnesota
Dec. 2 3:30 p.m. NY Rangers
Dec. 3 6 p.m. at Buffalo
Dec. 5 7:30 p.m. at Chicago
Dec. 7 7 p.m. Tampa Bay
Dec. 9 6 p.m. at Toronto
Dec. 10 6 p.m. at Montreal
Dec. 12 7 p.m. Philadelphia
Dec. 15 6 p.m. at Carolina
Dec. 16 7 p.m. Washington
Dec. 19 7 p.m. Vancouver
Dec. 21 6 p.m. at Philadelphia
Dec. 23 2 p.m. Dallas
Dec. 27 7 p.m. Carolina
Dec. 29 6 p.m. at Detroit
Dec. 30 6 p.m. at Washington
Jan. 2 7 p.m. Chicago
Jan. 4 7 p.m. Calgary
Jan. 6 7 p.m. at Dallas
Jan. 9 7 p.m. Anaheim
Jan. 12 7 p.m. at Dallas
Jan. 13 7 p.m. NY Islanders
Jan. 15 9 p.m. at Vegas
Jan. 18 8:30 p.m. at Los Angeles
Jan. 20 2 p.m. at Arizona
Jan. 22 7 p.m. Florida
Jan. 25 7 p.m. at Minnesota
Jan. 27 3 p.m. at Edmonton
Jan. 29 6 p.m. at Ottawa
Jan. 31 6:30 p.m. Los Angeles
Feb. 10 7 p.m. Arizona
Feb. 13 7 p.m. New Jersey
Feb. 15 8 p.m. Dallas
Feb. 17 4 p.m. at St. Louis
Feb. 20 9 p.m. at Vegas
Feb. 22 9:30 p.m. at Los Angeles
Feb. 24 9 p.m. at San Jose
Feb. 25 7 p.m. at Anaheim
Feb. 27 7 p.m. Ottawa
Feb. 29 7 p.m. Minnesota
March 2 5 p.m. Colorado
March 5 7 p.m. Montreal
March 7 7 p.m. Buffalo
March 9 11:30 a.m. at Columbus
March 10 2:30 p.m. at Minnesota
March 13 6:30 p.m. at Winnipeg
March 16 9 p.m. at Seattle
March 19 7 p.m. San Jose
March 21 6 p.m. at Florida
March 23 4 p.m. Detroit
March 26 7 p.m. Vegas
March 28 9 p.m. at Arizona
March 30 5 p.m. at Colorado
April 2 7 p.m. Boston
April 4 7 p.m. St. Louis
April 6 6:30 p.m. at NY Islanders
April 7 6 p.m. at New Jersey
April 9 7 p.m. Winnipeg
April 12 7:30 p.m. at Chicago
April 13 7 p.m. Columbus
April 15 6 p.m. at Pittsburgh
Source: Nashville Predators
