Predators Announce 2023-24 Season Schedule

Nashville, Tenn. (June 27, 2023) – The Nashville Predators will begin the 2023-24 season – their 26th as an NHL franchise – on the road in Tampa Bay on Oct. 10 before taking on Seattle in the home opener at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 12.

Nashville rounds out its October schedule with three more games away from home and four more at Bridgestone Arena. After the home opener, the Predators will take on Boston on the road (Oct. 14); return to Nashville to host former defenseman Mattias Ekholm and Edmonton (Oct. 17); venture to New York City to face the Rangers (Oct. 19); and close out the month with a three-game homestand from Oct. 21-28, welcoming San Jose, Vancouver and Toronto, before beginning a five-game road trip on Halloween by taking on the Canucks.

November continues with the remainder of the road trip – tied for the team’s longest of the season – by playing Seattle, Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg. Nashville also matches its longest homestand of the campaign in the month, hosting Arizona, Anaheim, Chicago, Colorado and Calgary at Bridgestone Arena from Nov. 11-22, with the Avalanche game serving as former forward Ryan Johansen’s first back in town with his new team. Following a trip to St. Louis (Nov. 24), the Predators conclude the month by taking on Winnipeg, Pittsburgh and Minnesota on home ice (Nov. 26-30). Nashville’s eight home games in November are its most in a single month in 2023-24.

December will be Nashville’s busiest month, with the team playing 15 total games, including seven at home. After closing out a four-game homestand against the Rangers (Dec. 2), the Predators will travel to Buffalo (Dec. 3) and Chicago (Dec. 5) before hosting Tampa Bay (Dec. 7). The team’s second swing into Canada sees them play Toronto and Montreal in a back-to-back on Dec. 9-10; Nashville will then host Philadelphia (Dec. 12), visit Carolina (Dec. 15) and take on Washington (Dec. 16) and Vancouver (Dec. 19) at Bridgestone Arena. Two home games bookend the holiday break – Dec. 23 vs. Dallas and Dec. 27 vs. Carolina – prior to fulfilling another back-to-back at Detroit and Washington on Dec. 29-30 to close out the calendar year.

Just as in December, Nashville will again play eight road games in January, with the first coming at Dallas (Jan. 6) following home contests against Chicago (Jan. 2) and Calgary (Jan. 4). The road-heavy month also includes an additional visit to Dallas (Jan. 12) and two road trips three games in length from Jan. 15-20 – featuring Nashville’s first meeting of the season with defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas and contests against Los Angeles and Arizona – and a slate at Minnesota, Edmonton and Ottawa from Jan. 25-29. Mixed in are home games against Anaheim (Jan. 9), the NY Islanders (Jan. 13), Florida (Jan. 22) – where Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette served in the same role on an interim basis during the 2021-22 season – and Los Angeles (Jan. 31).

February features five contests at Bridgestone Arena and five on the road, including the continuation of a four-game homestand on the other side of the NHL All-Star Break from Feb. 10-15 against Arizona, New Jersey and Dallas. Nashville is scheduled to have its second five-game road trip from Feb. 17-25, visiting St. Louis, Vegas, Los Angeles, San Jose and Anaheim; that rolls into its second five-game homestand of the season, which begins Feb. 27 and continues into March with Ottawa, Minnesota, Colorado, Montreal and Buffalo on the docket.

Following the homestand, Nashville departs on a four-game road swing, traveling to Columbus, Minnesota, Winnipeg and Seattle. A home game against San Jose (March 19) precedes a visit to Florida (March 21), and the Predators round out March by hosting Detroit (March 23) and Vegas (March 26) before road meetings with Arizona (March 28) and Colorado (March 30).

April – the final month of the regular season – sees Nashville play eight times, beginning with Boston (April 2) and St. Louis (April 4) coming to Bridgestone Arena. After a back-to-back on the road against the NY Islanders and New Jersey (April 6-7), the Predators will take on Winnipeg at home (April 9), Chicago on the road (April 12) and Columbus in Nashville (April 13). Nashville concludes the 2023-24 campaign with a visit to Pittsburgh on April 15.

Quick Hits

Not including the 2022 NHL Global Series, Nashville opens the regular season on the road for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.

The Predators play home games at Bridgestone Arena 15 times on Tuesday, 12 times on Saturday, eight times on Thursday, three times on Wednesday, twice on Monday and once on Sunday.

Nashville has two season-long five-game homestands on the schedule: Nov. 11-22 (Arizona, Anaheim, Chicago, Colorado, Calgary) and Feb. 27-March 7 (Ottawa, Minnesota, Colorado, Montreal, Buffalo).

The team also has two season-long five-game road trips: Oct. 31-Nov. 9 (Vancouver, Seattle, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg) and Feb. 17-25 (St. Louis, Vegas, Los Angeles, San Jose, Anaheim).

Most games in a single month – December (15); most home games in a single month – November (8); most road games in a single month – December/January (8).

The schedule features nine back-to-backs, including five road-road; three road-home; and one home-road.

2023-24 Predators Regular-Season Schedule

DATE TIME (all CT) OPPONENT

Oct. 10 4:30 p.m. at Tampa Bay

Oct. 12 7 p.m. Seattle

Oct. 14 6 p.m. at Boston

Oct. 17 7 p.m. Edmonton

Oct. 19 6 p.m. at NY Rangers

Oct. 21 7 p.m. San Jose

Oct. 24 8:15 p.m. Vancouver

Oct. 28 6 p.m. Toronto

Oct. 31 9 p.m. at Vancouver

Nov. 2 9 p.m. at Seattle

Nov. 4 2 p.m. at Edmonton

Nov. 7 8 p.m. at Calgary

Nov. 9 7 p.m. at Winnipeg

Nov. 11 7 p.m. Arizona

Nov. 14 7 p.m. Anaheim

Nov. 18 1 p.m. Chicago

Nov. 20 7 p.m. Colorado

Nov. 22 8 p.m. Calgary

Nov. 24 2 p.m. at St. Louis

Nov. 26 7 p.m. Winnipeg

Nov. 28 7 p.m. Pittsburgh

Nov. 30 7 p.m. Minnesota

Dec. 2 3:30 p.m. NY Rangers

Dec. 3 6 p.m. at Buffalo

Dec. 5 7:30 p.m. at Chicago

Dec. 7 7 p.m. Tampa Bay

Dec. 9 6 p.m. at Toronto

Dec. 10 6 p.m. at Montreal

Dec. 12 7 p.m. Philadelphia

Dec. 15 6 p.m. at Carolina

Dec. 16 7 p.m. Washington

Dec. 19 7 p.m. Vancouver

Dec. 21 6 p.m. at Philadelphia

Dec. 23 2 p.m. Dallas

Dec. 27 7 p.m. Carolina

Dec. 29 6 p.m. at Detroit

Dec. 30 6 p.m. at Washington

Jan. 2 7 p.m. Chicago

Jan. 4 7 p.m. Calgary

Jan. 6 7 p.m. at Dallas

Jan. 9 7 p.m. Anaheim

Jan. 12 7 p.m. at Dallas

Jan. 13 7 p.m. NY Islanders

Jan. 15 9 p.m. at Vegas

Jan. 18 8:30 p.m. at Los Angeles

Jan. 20 2 p.m. at Arizona

Jan. 22 7 p.m. Florida

Jan. 25 7 p.m. at Minnesota

Jan. 27 3 p.m. at Edmonton

Jan. 29 6 p.m. at Ottawa

Jan. 31 6:30 p.m. Los Angeles

Feb. 10 7 p.m. Arizona

Feb. 13 7 p.m. New Jersey

Feb. 15 8 p.m. Dallas

Feb. 17 4 p.m. at St. Louis

Feb. 20 9 p.m. at Vegas

Feb. 22 9:30 p.m. at Los Angeles

Feb. 24 9 p.m. at San Jose

Feb. 25 7 p.m. at Anaheim

Feb. 27 7 p.m. Ottawa

Feb. 29 7 p.m. Minnesota

March 2 5 p.m. Colorado

March 5 7 p.m. Montreal

March 7 7 p.m. Buffalo

March 9 11:30 a.m. at Columbus

March 10 2:30 p.m. at Minnesota

March 13 6:30 p.m. at Winnipeg

March 16 9 p.m. at Seattle

March 19 7 p.m. San Jose

March 21 6 p.m. at Florida

March 23 4 p.m. Detroit

March 26 7 p.m. Vegas

March 28 9 p.m. at Arizona

March 30 5 p.m. at Colorado

April 2 7 p.m. Boston

April 4 7 p.m. St. Louis

April 6 6:30 p.m. at NY Islanders

April 7 6 p.m. at New Jersey

April 9 7 p.m. Winnipeg

April 12 7:30 p.m. at Chicago

April 13 7 p.m. Columbus

April 15 6 p.m. at Pittsburgh

Source: Nashville Predators

MORE SPORTS NEWS