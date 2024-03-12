Powerball Jackpot Rises to $559 Million for Wednesday Drawing

March 12, 2024 – The Powerball® jackpot that’s been growing since the New Year continues to rise after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night – white balls 1, 3, 7, 16, 66 and red Powerball 5. The Power Play® multiplier was 5X.

The jackpot now stands at an estimated $559 million for the next drawing on Wednesday night. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $273.3 million.

Despite there being no jackpot winner, more than 709-thousand tickets won cash prizes in last night’s drawing, including a ticket in Virginia that matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize.

It was also a big night for Power Play® players. For the second consecutive drawing, the 5X multiplier has been drawn to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Seven players in last night’s drawing increased their Match 4 + PB winnings from $50,000 to $250,000 (IN, MI-2, PA, PR, SC, WY) by including the Power Play feature on their ticket for an additional $1 per play.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1, 2024, by a ticket in Michigan that won a prize worth $842.4 million. Since then, there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

If a player wins the jackpot on Wednesday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $559 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $273.3 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Source: Powerball