Fresh Flying Solo Art Exhibits Arrive at Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 11, 2024) – The Spring/Summer installment of the Flying Solo series at Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) has officially debuted, welcoming travelers to partake in an immersive artistic journey. These new exhibits will be on display through June 23, 2024, showcasing the works of talented Nashville artists including Daniel Arite, Sarah Clinton, Joel Keas, DaShawn Lewis, Josh MacLeod, Vanessa Sharp Multon, Tammy O’Connor, and Mary Ruden.

The Flying Solo series is a respected, rotating art exhibit that offers art organizations and gifted artists an opportunity to exhibit their work at BNA each season The artwork on display covers a wide spectrum, ranging from striking paintings and thought-provoking photographs to intricate blown glass pieces. These artistic expressions are carefully curated to provide travelers with a genuine taste of Nashville’s thriving arts scene.

Created in 1988, BNA’s Arts at the Airport is an ever-growing, ever-changing showcase of cultural diversity and creative talent in Tennessee. The terminal and surrounding facilities were designed to incorporate rotating public art exhibits, permanent acquisitions, and opportunities for live entertainment performances throughout the airport.

About Arts at the Airport

The Arts at the Airport (AaA) program showcases the region’s visual and performing arts. AaA is governed by a 15-member Arts at the Airport Foundation board, is funded primarily by the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, and receives some funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission. The award-winning Arts at the Airport program reviews and presents works by local, regional, and national artists for the enjoyment and enrichment of BNA’s passengers and visitors. In addition to visual art, Arts at the Airport includes live music performances on stages throughout BNA’s passenger terminal.