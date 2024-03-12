Don’t Miss Big Mouth Bluegrass Festival at The Caverns

Mark your calendars for August 17-18, 2024, as the highly anticipated Big Mouth Bluegrass Festival returns to The Caverns, offering a refreshing sheltered escape from the summer heat. Set within the venue’s world-famous underground concert hall, this unique festival showcases a lineup of award-winning bluegrass artists. Building on the success of its inaugural year, this two-day camping festival promises an immersive experience for bluegrass lovers, featuring open jam sessions, artist-led instructional workshops, craft vendors, food trucks, cave tours, yurt glamping options, and more.

Big Mouth Bluegrass Festival line-up features John McEuen & The Circle Band, Blue Highway, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass, Junior Sisk, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Wyatt Ellis, The Price Sisters, Barefoot Nellie & Co., Off The Wagon, Cutter & Cash and The Kentucky Grass, as well as Blake Williams who returns as the festival’s emcee.

“The cave’s natural acoustics embrace every music genre yet there’s an unparalleled charm in experiencing the timeless, ancient tones of fiddles and banjos beneath the Earth’s surface,” says Joe Lurgio, The Caverns general manager.

2-day general admission tickets for Big Mouth Bluegrass Festival start at only $79. 2-day reserved seating tickets start at $99. Kids 12 & under are free. All tickets include free camping, and guests with RVs or oversized vehicles can add a $99 pass for an RV campsite (hook-ups not available).

The Big Mouth Bluegrass Festival also offers VIP packages for those looking to upgrade their experience with perks like reserved seating close to the stage, access to a VIP lounge for pop-up artist performances, local catering and complimentary snacks and drinks, shuttle transportation between the campground and cave, expedited security screening, commemorative merch, and much more. With the VIP Yurt Package, glamping guests also have accommodations in one of The Caverns well-appointed, climate-controlled yurts.

All patrons are encouraged to bring their instruments. Organized open jam sessions will be hosted in a pickin’ tent on the festival grounds, and workshops led by Big Mouth Bluegrass Festival artists will give guests a chance to meet and learn from the pros.

A pre-sale sign-up is currently underway with tickets and packages going on sale Wednesday, March 13th at 10a CT. Find tickets here.