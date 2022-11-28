Pedestrian Dies Attempting to Cross Opry Mills Drive in Nashville

From Metro Police

A pedestrian critically injured Saturday night while attempting to cross Opry Mills Drive has died from his injuries.

The preliminary investigation shows that Charles Joyner, 77, was in the crosswalk with his daughter, Patricia Iezzi, 57, when both were struck just after 10 p.m. by the driver of a 2020 Volvo SUV, Chelsea Newman, 32. They had disembarked from the General Jackson Showboat and were among a group of pedestrians in the crosswalk.

According to Newman, she was working as a food delivery driver after picking up an order at Chuy’s Opry Mills location. She stated that it was raining hard at the time of the collision and that she did not see the pedestrians. Newman did not show indicators of impairment.

Joyner and Iezzi were transported to Skyline Medical Center where Joyner died Sunday night. Iezzi sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The preliminary contributing factor to this fatal crash appears to be failure to yield the right of way on the part of Newman.

The investigation continues.