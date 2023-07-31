Paul Reubens, Actor Known as Pee Wee Herman, has Died

Actor Paul Reubens who created the character Pee Wee Herman has died. He was 70.

In a social media post, the news was shared stating, “Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness.”

It continued, “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

Included with the statement of his passing was a statement from Reubens about his battle with cancer.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” it stated. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Reubens gained fame for his character Pee Wee Herman in the 80s and 90s. He starred in “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure” movie in 1985, followed by “Pee-wee’s Playhouse”, a Saturday morning show on CBS.

He also appeared on “30 Rock,” “The Blacklist,” and “Gotham.”