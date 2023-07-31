Middle Point Landfill Hosts Community Open House Tonight, July 31

Middle Point Landfill will host its second community open house in the Rosenwald Community Center at Hilltop-Rosenwald Park, 565 Mason Tucker Drive, Smyrna, from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, July 31.

The open house series will provide a behind-the-scenes look at Middle Point’s operations and its role in the community’s approach to managing waste. The events also will serve as another way for Rutherford County residents to provide feedback and have their questions answered.

Attendees can expect an open floor plan with stations set up around the room that will cover various topics of local interest, including an overview of day-to-day operations at Middle Point, the financial benefit Rutherford County residents receive as the host county of Middle Point, and the long-term vision for the facility.

Residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the life expectancy of Middle Point and what they should expect and be prepared for if the facility were to close once it reaches projected capacity in 5.5 years.

This event is family-friendly and will have food from R&R Food Truck and games onsite for all to enjoy. Community members are encouraged to come and go as they are available.