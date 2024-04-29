Papa Murphy’s Taco Grande Pizza Returns Just in Time for Cinco de Mayo

Michael Carpenter
Papa Murphy’s Announces the Return of the Beloved Taco Grande Pizza
Why choose between your two loves when you can have both? Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza — everyone’s favorite take ‘n’ bake pizza franchise with over 1,135 locations around the globe — is thrilled to announce the return of the crowd-favorite Taco Grande Pizza, a culinary fusion available at participating locations nationwide from April 22 to May 19, 2024.

This season’s must-try pizza features a topping of zesty taco meat (ground beef or tender grilled chicken), Roma tomatoes, onions, black olives, hand-grated cheddar and whole-milk mozzarella, on a base of savory refried beans and salsa. All these ingredients blend harmoniously on  signature freshly made dough, crafting a pizza that’s both innovative and irresistibly tasty.

Visit PapaMurphys.com today to find out more about this limited-time offering.

