Olivia Rodrigo Performs with Sheryl Crow at Bluebird Cafe

In case you missed it – Olivia Rodrigo was in Nashville over the weekend. While in town, she performed at the Bluebird Cafe with Sheryl Crow.

Sharing on Instagram, Rodrigo stated, “pinch me! sang one of my favorite songs of all time with the greatest of all time @sherylcrow !!!! what an honor!!!!”

On the next slide of Instagram, Rodrigo went on to share a clip of the two performing “If It Makes You Happy” as Crow played the guitar and Rodrigo sat on a stool next to her singing.

Crow shared on Instagram, “Funnest day ever with the amazingly brilliant @oliviarodrigo! What a talent!! And the loveliest young woman!”

On social media, fans shared that Rodrigo also performed “Lacy,” “Vampire,” and “Making the Bed,” while at the Bluebird Cafe.

Recently, Rodrigo announced GUTS World Tour which stops in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on March 9, 2024, the tour is in support of her second album GUTS.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)