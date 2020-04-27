Timothy Andrew Dean age 48, passed away on April 23, 2020 at his residence. He was a native of Davidson county, but lived in Rutherford County most of his life. Timothy was self-employed as a carpenter.

Timothy was preceded in death by his father, William Dean; and brother, Benjamin Dean. He is survived by his mother, Jackie Stephens Dean.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and cremation, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com