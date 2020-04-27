Betty Foster Campbell, age 70 of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 24, 2020, peacefully, at her home. She was surrounded by her husband and three daughters as she entered her Eternal Home. She was a native of Coolemee, NC and daughter of the late Harold and Louise Durham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Sherman Durham and a sister, Brenda Smith.

Survivors include her loving husband of 22 years, Chris Campbell of Murfreesboro, TN, her daughters, Dawn Bradford (James) of Mt. Juliet, TN, Shawn Foster (Tom) of Murfreesboro, TN and Tamrya Shade (Joe) of Mt. Juliet, TN. She was a doting Mamaw to Holden Richmond (Emily), Brant Richmond (Shelby), Foster Shade, Greer Foster, Aidric Shade, Alden Shade and Gideon Shade. Her first two great-grandchildren will arrive later this year. Her remaining siblings are Danny Durham, Bonnie Meyers, George Durham, Morris Durham and Tina Goodman. She had many relatives and loving friends who will all cherish her memory.

Betty was a longtime member of World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, TN and a graduate of Davie County High School. After retirement from Rutherford County Soil Conservation District, with almost 17 years of service, she enjoyed time with her husband, friends, her daughters and grandchildren.

A private visitation will be held at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Mrs. Campbell will be honored during a private graveside service at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Randall Reid officiating.

Due to the restrictions required by the Governor of TN, the Social Distancing mandates will be followed during visitation and graveside service. Specifics will be communicated upon arrival. All who love her are welcome to join her family as we celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, in her memory, to be sent to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or American Heart Association.

A special thanks to Amedisys Hospice of Nashville, TN for their excellent, compassionate care. Their staff went above and beyond expectations and loved her like family. We will be forever grateful for their services.