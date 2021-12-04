Teddy Sengsavang, age 80, passed away Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 at his home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Kom Sengsavang; children, Scotty (Mock) Sengsavang, Kellie (Cris) Milner, and Nancy (Keegan) Ray; grandchildren, Jim Mitchell, Jack Mitchell, Andy Sengsavang, Aileen Sengsavang, Parker Milner, Gracie Milner, Hudson Ray, and Jordan Ray; great-grandchildren, Hannan Sengsavang, Everett Sengsavang, and Kora Boswell; brother, Sammy Sengsavang; sister, Hom Senglith; and many other family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, December 9th, 2021 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 3:00-5:00 PM. Funeral service will be Friday, December 10th, 2021 at 1:00 PM.

www.woodfinchapel.com