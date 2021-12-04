Mildred Mason Strickland, age 102, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

She was born on September 25, 1919 to David Lipscomb and Lenora Noe Mason in Macon County, Tennessee.

Mrs. Strickland graduated from Smyrna High School in 1938. She was retired from Central State where she worked in support services.

She was a long-time member of Gilroy Church of Christ. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and crocheting.

She is survived by her sons, Paul (Margaret Brice) Strickland of Manchester, TN, Ronald Strickland of Franklin, TN, and Lanny Strickland of Auburntown, TN; seven grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren. Mrs. Strickland was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter Strickland; three brothers, Joe Mason, David Mason, and Tommy Mason; and sister, Reather Robertson.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna at 2:00 p.m. Brother Wayne Cornwell will officiate. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

