Sharon Lynn Brown, age 59 of Murfreesboro died November 30, 2021.

She was a native of Nashville and was the daughter of the late, Elmer Ray Bogle and Bessie Viola Hunter Bogle.

Sharon had worked as Assistant Manager Compass Self Storage and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband Matthew Brown, daughter; Stacey Michelle Maynard and husband Richard; grandchildren, Serena Michelle Maynard, Noah Alexander Maynard; brothers; Charles Bogle, and Kenneth Bogle.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made https://www.gofundme.com/f/d7xtd-end-of-life-expenses?qid=99db11120c546183fcf0d47da73d9805

A celebration of life service will be held at Family Worship Center at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com