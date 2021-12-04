Joan Carol Bain, age 90 of Smyrna died peacefully on December 2, 2021.

She was born in Burlington, IA, and grew up in Fond du Lac, WI.

She married Lewis LaBuwi in 1952 until his death in 1977. Mrs. Bain is also preceded in death by her parents, August Lankau, and Doris Welch Lankau; children, Gary and Bradley; sisters, Nancy Then, and Marcia Wilhelms.

Mrs. Bain attended the Catholic Church and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. She loved people and even with good friends or family, she would not hold back on her thoughts and opinions. Mrs. Bain was an active Volunteer and enjoyed playing bridge.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Larry Bain; children, Doris Hoppers and her husband Charles, and James LaBuwi; grandchildren; Danielle Dubasak and Christopher Hoppers; great-grandchildren; Trenton Dubasak and Alexandra Dubasak.

The family would like to give heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the caregivers at Stonecrest Medical Center, St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital, and Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 12th, 1:00 PM until celebration of life service at 3:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com