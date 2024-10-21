OBITUARY: Tammy Denise Rhoton Sloan

Tammy Denise Rhoton Sloan, age 61, of Lascassas, was born on September 5th, 1963 and went to her Heavenly Home on October 18, 2024.

A mother to three wonderful children, Tammy retired from Rich Products after 34 years.

Tammy was preceded in death by her father, Darrell Rhoton; grandparents, Opal and Buford Smith, Reed and Flora Rhoton; step-father, Eugene Barrett and grandson, Beckham Garrison Hughes. She was also preceded in death by Timothy Sloan.

Tammy is survived by her children, Derrick Sloan of Murfreesboro, Celina Anderson (Adam) of Murfreesboro and Brittanie Hughes (William) of Christiana; three beautiful and joyous grandchildren, Serenity Sloan, Briam Hughes and Paxton Anderson; her mother, Virginia Barrett of Murfreesboro; and three sisters, Liz, Briana and Shawan. She is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law and cousins, who all loved her dearly.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at Milton Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com. Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.

