OBITUARY: Bobbie W. Bradley

Bobbie W. Bradley, age 86, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2024 at Life Care Center of Columbia, TN.

She was born on September 30, 1938 in Linden, TN and graduated from Linden High School on April 26, 1957.

Bobbie went on to graduate from the Nashville General Hospital School of Nursing in 1961 and retired from the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center on March 1, 1997.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, Clovis and Lucille Kelley Waters; husband of forty-three years, Donnie Lee Bradley; son, Charles (Chuck) Wayne Smithson; and grandson, Tyler Bradley.

She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Lynn (Smithson) Anderson and husband Tim, Sammie Lee (Bradley) Rubel and husband Donnie, and April Bradley; grandchildren, Bradley Lee Anderson and wife Ashley, Kacy Nicole (Anderson) Greathouse and husband Mikey, Kelly Loren (Anderson) Gilliam and husband Wesley, Tyler Bradley, Savannah Bradley, Haley Batey, Austin Batey and Logan Batey; great-grandchildren, Hadley Anderson, Emrie Anderson, Callan Anderson, Preslee Greathouse, Rhett Gilliam and Beau Cox.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October, 23, 2024 at Evergreen Cemetery with Pastor Tony Anderson officiating. Family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

