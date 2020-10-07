Steven Ray Cox, age 52, passed away October 2, 2020. He was born in Memphis and a resident of Murfreesboro. Steven was a Lt. Colonel with the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Steven is survived by his parents, Hesley “Andy” Anderson Cox, Sr. and Dorothy Thompson Cox; wife, Susan Cox; sons, Nathaniel Anderson Cox (Rain), Colby Thomas Cox; daughters, Melody Nicole Cox (Anthony Beaver), Abigail Marie Cox; brothers, Hesley Anderson Cox, Jr. (Carol), Thomas Kevin Cox (Linda); sisters, Karen Miles (William), and in-laws, W. Thomas Fields and Sherry J. Fields.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, October 9, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Military Chaplain officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com