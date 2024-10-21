OBITUARY: Sophie Noel Gough

Sophie Noel Gough, age 17, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, peacefully passed at her home on the morning of Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

Sophie was a vibrant senior at Providence Christian Academy and a dedicated leader of the varsity cheer squad. Her involvement at New Vision Baptist Church, especially in the special needs ministry, reflected her compassionate and giving spirit. Sophie’s love extended across borders to her cherished “Dominican Family” in La Represa, Dominican Republic, where she selflessly served whenever she could. Her resilience and altruism touched the lives of all who knew her.

Sophie is survived by her loving parents, Chad and Cindy Gough; devoted sister, Ellie Gough; grandparents, Al and Denise Doty, Rita Crane, and Glen and Sharron Gough, along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members, and a host of amazing friends.

A celebration of Sophie’s life was held at Two O’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at Belle Aire Baptist Church, 1307 N. Rutherford Boulevard, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130. Visitation was held from Twelve noon until the service began at Two O’clock. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Romans 15:13

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.

In lieu of flowers, we kindly asked that you consider making a donation to the following link. Your generous contributions will be used to establish a scholarship in honor of Sophie for DR missions, to create a special needs trust for Eli‘s lifetime care, to assist the family with expenses during this difficult time. Thank you for your love and support.

Donate to Support the Gough family during their time of need, organized by Spencer Eliot Wilson-https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-gough-family-during-their-time-of-need

