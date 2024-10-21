Spine Surgery Doesn’t Have To Be Scary

By: Julian G. Lugo-Pico, MD, MSCI

Being told that you are a candidate for spine surgery by your provider can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. Understanding common reasons why patients undergo spine surgery, how to come prepared for your visit and what to expect during recovery can help. Here’s what you should know.

Common symptoms and conditions that may require a visit to a spine surgeon can vary, often including cervical or lumbar pain characterized by a dull ache or sharp pain in the neck or lower back that radiates to one or more extremities. Common conditions can include disc herniations, which can put pressure on a specific nerve causing pain down the arm or leg, frequently referred to as “sciatica”; spinal stenosis which occurs when the spinal canal narrows, putting pressure on the nerves and causing pain and/or numbness that typically worsens with walking; cervical or thoracic myelopathy, which is

caused by spinal cord compression that can lead to issues such as loss of balance and coordination; and scoliosis, an abnormal curvature of the spine that often results in chronic pain and inability to stand straight.

If you have been diagnosed with one of these conditions and are preparing to visit a spine surgeon, there are a few proactive steps you can take to ensure it goes smoothly.

Make sure you provide a detailed medical history to your provider, including pre-existing conditions or lifestyle habits that may impact the procedure. In nearly all cases, you will need an MRI or other advanced imaging to help your provider determine the best way to approach your condition. It is important to note that imaging and results can take days to be shared and reviewed, so getting a jump- start on sharing them can help expedite the process. Lastly, it is encouraged that prior to seeing a spine surgeon, you try a course of physical therapy and consider seeing a pain management provider, neurologist or non-operative spine provider to determine if there are any non-surgical options available

for you.

Not everyone who qualifies for spinal surgery requires an intensive surgery; in fact, you might be surprised by common procedures and their post-care requirements. Of course, procedures and their recovery vary by condition, and any concerns related to your personal medical history should be discussed with your provider. Minimally invasive surgeries involve smaller incisions, less muscle trauma and shorter recovery times. Common procedures such as spinal decompression or cervical fusions and disc replacement allow patients to go home the same day or within 24 hours. More extensive procedures, such as scoliosis correction or multi-level spinal fusions, may require a longer stay. These larger operations may also require extra rehabilitation to ensure a safe return to function and activity.

Physical therapy can begin as soon as the day you have the procedure, or shortly after, to

help you get back on your feet. Recovery plans are determined on a case-by-case basis and even take into consideration the support you have at home. Depending on the surgery, rehabilitation sessions post-procedure could be recommended to regain strength and mobility, or your provider may provide a list of restrictions for you to follow, such as avoiding bending, twisting or lifting more than the specified amount of weight.

While no surgery is risk free, advances in technology have made spine surgery safer than ever; in fact, the risk of serious complications like nerve damage or paralysis is minimal. It is normal to feel worried about surgery, but knowing the facts and discussing the procedure with your surgeon in detail can help. If you have been diagnosed with a spinal condition and standard non-surgical interventions have not been successful, consult with your provider to see if you should be referred to a spine surgeon for evaluation. The right procedure could be the key to improving your quality of life.

