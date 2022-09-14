OBITUARY: Sherry Jean Kirby Dykes

Sherry Jean Kirby Dykes of Lavergne, Tennessee, age 76, was welcomed into the loving arms of our Savior on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Sherry was born on December 19, 1945.

Sherry was a caring and devoted wife, sister, and aunt. Sherry touched the hearts of numerous friends and family throughout her life.

She is preceded in death by her mother Mary Carter; father Charles Kirby; sisters Helen and Reba; and brother J.W.; sisters-in-laws Laura Mae and LaVeta; and brothers-in-law Bill and Tony.

Sherry met her husband, Conley Morgan Dykes, in 1961 and they fell in love and married on February 7, 1964. Sherry was a supportive military wife to her husband. During his 20 years in United States Air Force, Sherry was by his side throughout his career. She was known as Lady Sherry as she supported her husband during his 40 years of work with the Al Menah Shrine Temple. Their marriage inspired so many by their devotion to one another.

While our family is saddened by her loss, we are encouraged to know we will be reunited with her again one day.

Sherry is survived by her husband Conley Morgan Dykes; sister Charlotte Ross; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Sherry’s life with friends and family at Woodfin Funeral Home in Smyrna, Tennessee on Wednesday, September 14 from 3:00 -7:00 p.m. Funeral will be Thursday, September 15 at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sherry’s memory to the Shriner’s Hospital, PO Box 78545, Nashville, TN 37207.

