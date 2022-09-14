OBITUARY: Jerry Ray Wilkerson

Jerry Ray Wilkerson of LaVergne, TN age 76, passed away on September 9th, 2022 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

He was born on July 11th, 1946 to parents, Andrew Reid Wilkerson and Mary Elizabeth Owens in Franklin, TN.

At the age of 20, Jerry proudly served his country and joined the Army where he was awarded a National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal, and a Combat Infantry Badge.

He also served his community working for Peterbilt where he would paint the auto bodies of semi trucks where he retired from after 32 years in 2008. He then proudly worked with his son-in-law Terry at the small engine repair shop East to West Small Engine for 12 years until his passing.

Jerry is preceded in death by his wife Linda Jo Greer, parents, Andrew and Mary Wilkerson; and his daughter, Lauren Grace Cohea.

He is survived by his son-in-law, Terry Cohea and wife Jodie Cohea of Coffee County, TN along with their 4 children: Amos, Abigail, Gabriella and Victoria. Brother, Leonard Reid Wilkerson and daughter Nicole Wilkerson.

A visitation will be held at Heritage Baptist Church in Smyrna, TN on Thursday, September 15th, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM with a funeral service beginning at 6:00 PM with Brother Phillip Burks officiating and military honors opening the service. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

