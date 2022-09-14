OBITUARY: Rachel Jewel (Williams) Arnette

Rachel Jewel (Williams) Arnette, age 101, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born and raised in the Halls Hill Community and upon leaving the family farm to marry Ellis, vowed never to return to the country living. She was a dedicated wife and mother of six children with an independent nature.

She was one of the first crossing guards in Rutherford County and prided herself on hard work and beautiful gardens. She loved being outside nurturing lovely flowers and delicious vegetables that she shared with family and friends.

When Rachel was not exercising her “green thumb”, she could often be found at the local baseball field supporting her sons and watching them play. As the family grew, she could be found participating in whatever sport or hobby the grandchildren challenged her to compete in. She never backed down from “good ole” competition and would frequently win.

Strong work ethic was part of “Maw Maw’s” life. She worked tirelessly at everything she decided to do until the job was done. She worked 28 years at General Electric Corporation and retired to continue her job of just “living life”. She never stopped working. In her last year, she would frequently be found behind the nurses’ station answering the phones of her long-term care facility and delegating tasks to staff members.

Grounded in her faith, she was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ.

Rachel was preceded in death by her husband, James Ellis Arnette; sons, Maurice Louis Arnette, Leslie Dowell Arnette, Donald Ellis Arnette, and great-grandson Caleb Hunter Arnette; parents Lorenzo Dowell Williams also known as “Doc” and Bernice McBroom Williams; brothers, Maurice Williams, Johnnie Williams, and J.C. Williams; sisters, Era Bowling, Ethel Carter, Clara Bond, Gladys Uselton, Lois Stapleton, and Jean Declue.

She is survived by son, Joe Arnette (Debi); daughters, Virginia Jernigan (James) and Betty Arnette; daughters-in-law; Janice Arnette and Judy Arnette; grandchildren, James “Jimmy” Jernigan III, Julie Ludwig (Charles), Brad Arnette (Sara), Laura McPhail (Cord), Jonathon Arnette (Mia), Kimberly Arnette (Will), Jennifer Johnson, and Katie Arnette; great-grandchildren, Austin Jernigan, Jenna Kerr, Samuel and Alaina Arnette, Will McPhail, Genevieve and Emilia Arnette, and Taylor and Caleb Johnson-Quintard.

Chapel service will be at 10 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Jernigan, Rev. Jonathon Arnette, and Brad Arnette officiating. Graveside services will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. James Spivey officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Donations in memory of Rachel Arnette can be given to Community Care of Rutherford County.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

