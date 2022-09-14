Wednesday, September 14, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeObituariesOBITUARY: Christine Lamnek Kokemueller
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Christine Lamnek Kokemueller

Jennifer Haley
By Jennifer Haley
0
20
Christine-Lamnek-Kokemueller

Christine Lamnek Kokemueller, age 88 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at her home.

A native of Crvenka, Serbia, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Christine Booze Lamnek.

Mrs. Kokemueller was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Heinrich Kokemueller and a brother, Daniel Lamnek.

Mrs. Kokemueller is survived by her sons, Peter Henry Kokemueller and his wife Doris of Jacksonville, FL and Henry Scott Kokemueller and his wife Suzanne of Bethel, CT; grandchildren, Kirsten Ann Kokemueller of Minneapolis, MN and Erica Lynne Kokemueller of Gilbert, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Kokemueller will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Advent Lutheran Church, 1700 Irby Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37127, with Pastor Michelle Kuhlman officiating. Visitation will follow the service at the church.

Mrs. Kokemueller was a retired Accountant and an active and faithful member of Advent Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Advent Lutheran Church.

An online guestbook for the Kokemueller family may be made at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Previous articleOBITUARY: Sherry Jean Kirby Dykes
Jennifer Haley
Jennifer Haley
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.