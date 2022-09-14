OBITUARY: Christine Lamnek Kokemueller

Christine Lamnek Kokemueller, age 88 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at her home.

A native of Crvenka, Serbia, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Christine Booze Lamnek.

Mrs. Kokemueller was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Heinrich Kokemueller and a brother, Daniel Lamnek.

Mrs. Kokemueller is survived by her sons, Peter Henry Kokemueller and his wife Doris of Jacksonville, FL and Henry Scott Kokemueller and his wife Suzanne of Bethel, CT; grandchildren, Kirsten Ann Kokemueller of Minneapolis, MN and Erica Lynne Kokemueller of Gilbert, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Kokemueller will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Advent Lutheran Church, 1700 Irby Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37127, with Pastor Michelle Kuhlman officiating. Visitation will follow the service at the church.

Mrs. Kokemueller was a retired Accountant and an active and faithful member of Advent Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Advent Lutheran Church.

An online guestbook for the Kokemueller family may be made at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/