Mrs. Sherri Jeanene Lewis Dobbs of Smyrna, Tennessee went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 22, 2022, she was 68 years old.

She was born in Waynesboro, MS to the late Alvin M., Sr., and Annie Louise Gunn Lewis.

Mrs. Dobbs earned her bachelor’s degree from Trevecca University. She worked as Health Information Director for several facilities in middle Tennessee until her retirement. At one point, she and her husband were over the road truck drivers giving them the opportunity to see much of the United States. Mrs. Dobbs was a faithful member of New Vision Baptist Church and was involved in several Bible studies. She loved gospel music and was an avid prayer warrior.

Mrs. Dobbs is survived by her siblings, Sandy McAdams and her husband Gary of Laurel, MS, Alvin Lewis, Jr. and his wife Kim of Brandon, MS, and Karen Rowell and her husband Donald of Vossburg, MS; sister-in-law, Becky Lewis of Heidelberg, MS; honorary daughter, Val Syharath and her husband Moe of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Savanna and Steven; dear friends, Kim McGowen and Vickie Sharp; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and faithful canine companion, Ranger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Dobbs; her two children, Shantelle and Matthew Dobbs; and a brother, Robert Lewis.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 1:30 pm until 3:00 pm at New Vision Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 3:00 pm at New Vision Baptist Church. Burial will take place Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00 pm in Philadelphia United Methodist Church Cemetery in Heidelberg, MS.

https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/