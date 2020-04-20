Ruth M. Pitts Watson, age 89 of Rockvale, Tennessee died Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was a native of Murfreesboro and a daughter of the late Jim and Dora Underwood Pitts. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl L. Watson: her sisters Allene Pitts Holden, Wilma Pitts Robinson, Dorothy Pitts Kelton, Billie Jean Pitts Garcia; and a brother, Donald Pitts; nieces, Jean Parrot and Barbara Williams; nephews, Ricky Busey and John Mac Curry.

Survivors include a son, Michael E. Watson and wife Carla of Rockvale, TN; nephews, Jerry Curry, Allen Curry, Jr, Ronald Dowdy, Donnie Pitts and Timmy Holden; nieces, Joann Lokey, Angela Bond and Ellen Pitts; sister-in-law, Debbie Pitts, and many great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She worked at the Bunny Bread bake shop and Chromalox Factoy where she made many dear friends. She enjoyed hearing her cousin, Steve Goforth, preach at his church, Fair Havens Independent Baptist Church, in Murfreesboro and she always had the ability to brighten up a room when she entered.

Ruth will be interred next to her husband Earl at Roselawn Memorial Gardens during a private family graveside service under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels. An online guestbook is available for the Watson family at www.woodfinchapel.com.