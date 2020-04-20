Mary Ann Carter Curtis (8/17/1937 – 4/17/2020) died at home of long-term heart failure. She is preceded in death by her parents, Everett Earl Carter and Lou Ella Merriman Carter; brother, David E. Carter, Sr.; and sisters, Betty Lou Carter Bates and Jeannette Carter Nutt. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Bobby D. Curtis; children, Mary Beth Curtis Walrath, Maxwell Carter Curtis, and Suzanne Curtis Forman; grandchildren, Cynthia L. Talley, Carl D. Caum, Laura Caum Gottschall, Sarah L. Walrath, Martin J. Caum, and Mary Katherine Walrath; and five great-grandchildren.

Mary Ann was a native of Wayne County, TN where her family were early settlers and have lived for many generations. During the last years of WWII and after, Mary Ann lived and went to school in the new Atomic City of Oak Ridge, TN. She attended Wayne County High School graduating in 1955. She attended Martin College in Pulaski, TN and later George Peabody College in Nashville, TN. She raised her family in Nashville, later moving to Franklin, TN and then to Murfreesboro, TN where she attended MTSU. She spent three summers studying literature and art at Cambridge University in England. She graduated with both a B.A. and M.A. from MTSU where she taught in the English Department for 12 years. She had been a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and recently transferred her membership to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Murfreesboro.

Due to recent circumstances, a private graveside service will be held at Shields Cemetery in Waynesboro, TN. Honorary pallbearers in absentia are William David Curtis, David E. Carter, Jr., Carl D. Caum, Martin J. Caum, Eric L. Nutt, and Matthew E. Forman.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to The Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Ste 100, Arlington, VA 22203.