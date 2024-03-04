OBITUARY: Ruth Mae Bigelow

Ruth Mae Bigelow, 93, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and formerly of Corry, Pennsylvania, went to be with the Lord on March 1, 2024.

Mrs. Bigelow was born in Corry, PA on July 31, 1930, to the late Henry Davis and Wahnita Davis Delio. During her time in Corry, she worked at Elgin Electronics, and adored being a “nanny” to Brian Irish.

Mrs. Bigelow met the love of her life, Gordon Bigelow, and wed him on May 28, 1947. She loved to tell their love story of Gordon singing “I Don’t Know Why I Love you, but I do” while he was walking behind her on the sidewalk when he was trying to court her, but she wanted nothing to do with him. Well, she fell head over heels in love with him! They had five extraordinary children, and married 73 years until his passing on November 3, 2020, when her heart was broken until the day she died.

Mrs. Bigelow had a strong will and ahead of her time for her generation. She loved each of us in her own special way, and always made sure we were well taken care of by her love, generosity, humor and one-pat on the shoulder hug! The saying goes…Kids say the darndest things…well, Nana said the darndest things! We never knew what she was going to say, but she made us laugh! She was extremely proud of her family and loved spending time with all of them! She touched our lives in so many ways!

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 73 years, Gordon Bigelow and several brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Bigelow is survived by her two daughters, Judy Bennett of Murfreesboro and Kimberly (Jim) Taylor of Corry, PA, and her three sons, Gordon (Pam) Bigelow, Jr. of Harvest, AL, Larry (Royce) Bigelow of Murfreesboro, TN, Ricky (Bernadette) Bigelow of Philadelphia, PA and 16 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; her sister, Mildred “Snookie” Bailey of Corry, PA and her brother, Ronnie Craker of Corry, PA.

Funeral services will be held at Bracken Funeral Home in Corry, PA on Thursday, March 6, 2024. Local arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Bigelow family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

