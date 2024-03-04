OBITUARY: Jimmy D. Bryson

Mr. Jimmy D. Bryson, age 91 of Murfreesboro passed away peacefully on March 1, 2024, at his home surrounded by loved ones.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a 1950 graduate of Murfreesboro Central High School.

He was born to the late Maudica Lucian Bryson and Lela Bond Bryson Thomas.

Mr. Bryson was a loyal UT fan and an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, and his many rides through the Smokey Mountains and to see the white deer. He was a skilled brick and stone mason and much of his work is admired today. Mr. Bryson was a wonderful and much-loved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather.

Mr. Bryson is survived by children Sherry (Don) Carpenter, Judy (Bud) Morris, Jerry (Carolyn) Bryson, Patty Bryson, Billy (Tammy) Bryson; grandchildren Patrick (Marsha) Carpenter, Ashley (Shane) McFarland, Rhett (Amanda) Ryan, Shanna (Jason) McLaren, Tabitha Bryson, Lauren Pearson (Jess Hall), Michelle (Bryan) Cope, Bradley (Fallon) Bryson, Justin Bryson, Amanda Crosby (Matthew Todhunter); 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and beloved niece Melissa Elam.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Bryson was preceded in death by his wife and the love of his life for 56 years, Lorene Bryson and eldest son Jimmy W. Bryson.

Sherry, Judy, Jerry, and Patty would like to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to Bill, Tammy and Justin for their loving care of Dad. A special thank you to Tammy for providing the care and attention our Dad needed during his final days. We will be forever grateful for her love of our Dad and the compassion and kindness she showed to him and to our entire family.

Visitation with the family will be held Monday, March 4, 2024 from 4:00 until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Steve Goforth. A private burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Justin Bryson, Patrick Carpenter, Myles Crosby, Eli McFarland, Luke McFarland, Drew McFarland, Rhett Ryan, and Russell Ryan serving as pallbearers.

For those who wish, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Bryson to Special Kids, 2132 East Main Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. An online guestbook is available for the Bryson Family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

