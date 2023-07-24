OBITUARY: Ruth Ann Umbarger Perry

Ruth Ann Umbarger Perry, age 87 passed away peacefully on Friday, July 21, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

Ruth Ann was one of 6 children born to Ernie and Ruth Umbarger of Allertown, Illinois on October 19, 1935.

She lived a simple farm life with her 5 siblings Bill, Sammy, Ellen, Jean and Shirley, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends nearby. She attended and graduated from ABL Community Unit High School District Six in 1954. She was an active member of the newspaper club during her school years.

In July 1954, she married the love of her life William “Bill” Perry. They shared two children during their time in Illinois. They moved to the middle Tennessee area in the early 1970s. Ruth Ann work as a supervisor at Magnavox in Nashville and later retired in 2004 at Swanson’s Christian Products.

She spent much of her retired days volunteering with multiple church food banks and helped supply generous amounts of food to Westbrook Towers Food Bank while she was a resident there. She was a devoted mother and “Grandma” to her family. She enjoyed her last years on the farm with her son’s family. She looked forward to visits from her grandchildren and instilled in them her love for Christ and spoiling them every chance she could.

Ruth Ann is survived by her son Greg (Stacy) Perry of Beechgrove, TN, her daughter Pam (Gary) Walden of Ogden, IL and her son Joe Perry of Rantoul, IL, her sisters Jean Emrick of Tuscola and Shirley Stout of Tuscan, AZ. She has several grandchildren Terry, Penny, Michael, Lindsey, Brittany, Spencer, and Chase.

Great grandchildren Kelsey, Kaitlyn, Isaac, Trayden, Aaliyah, Kara, Jackson, Demarea and four great-great-grandchildren.

Ruth Ann is preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Bill Perry, her brothers Bill and Sammy Umbarger and her sister Ellen Frye.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro TN, at 1 pm. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home are handling her arrangements. https://www.jenningsandayers.com

Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus. 1 Thessalonians 5:18

