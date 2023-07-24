OBITUARY: Jeremiah Dujuan Collins

Jeremiah Dujuan Collins also known as J2, age 18, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Cheryl Polk.

He is survived by his father, Melvin D. Collins; mother, Regina Saulsberry; Dondi Santander; Ken Cartwright; brothers, Xavier Collins, Erick Lindsay, James Monroe, Jr., Jayshawn Monroe; sisters, Darias Collins, Nicole Santander, and Nicari Polk; stepfather, James Monroe, Sr; grandparents, Melvin Collins, Sr., Deborah Wilson and her husband David, and Reginal Watkins; and a host of other family and friends.

Jeremiah was a 2023 graduate of Oakland High School. He was a star football player for Male High School in Louisville, KY and Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, TN. Jeremiah became the number one defensive back from regions 4-6A football. He ranked 14th in the state of Tennessee and was a part of an Oakland state championship team. After graduation, Jeremiah went on to further his football career with Austin Peay State University.

Though football was his main love, Jeremiah also enjoyed art and took pride in his school, earning a 3.70 GPA his senior year. He was a wonderful student and excelled at everything he did in the classroom, on the football field, and in life. He loved music, dancing, gaming, and helping others. Jeremiah was a ray of sunshine to everyone he met and truly the life of the party. His smile, energy, and all the love he had for others will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 2:00-6:00 PM. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM. Xavier Collins, Quincy Jackson, Carlos Wade, Bronson Crisp, Eric Taylor, Terell Franklin, CJ Puckett, Kameron Floyd, Kade Hewitt, and Bryson Gaiter will serve as pallbearers. A service and graveside will also be held for his family in Louisville, Kentucky.

Memorial donations may be made to the Oakland High School Football program or the Austin Peay State University Football program.

