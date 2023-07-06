OBITUARY: Roy Dale Grady

Roy Dale Grady, age 77 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at his daughters home following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a native of Dallas, Texas and a son of the late James and BaDottie Grady. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Katherine Dykes, Billy Grady, Joyce Davis, Clara McKinney, Ann Lombard, Sharon Cato, Charles Grady, and baby Jimmy Lee Grady.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Patricia Grady; daughters, Debbie Eyer and husband Jeff of Cheswick, PA and Martha Price and husband Glenn of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Emily Eyer and fiancé, Michael, Maddie and husband, Jamie McGee, Jack Eyer; Haley, Mason, Lindsey, and Hudson Price; two great grandchildren, twins-Ronin Alexander and James Sebastian McGee; two sisters, Dorothy Bailey and Ime Davis; a brother, BL Grady and wife Judy; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Grady is a United States Air Force veteran, retiring after 24 years of service. He served honorably, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant serving as a Biomed Tech Specialist during the Vietnam War, and Operation Desert Shield/Storm. He attended the Community College of the Air Force and received his Associates degree in Biomedical Equipment Technology. His civilian service as a biomed tech specialist was spent at the University Medical Center in Lebanon, TN and Summit Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Mr. Grady attended World Outreach Church since 2001 and served as a percussionist and choir member for twelve years. For the past fifteen years, he was a devoted care giver to his wife whom he affectionately called his “Precious Pat”. He loved ‘tinkering’ in his wood and welding shop. He could fix anything, was a mechanic, and was even an amazing seamstress/sewer! He had many other talents as an artist, leather tooler, carpenter, and could even write backwards as fast as he could write forwards! His dry sense of humor kept all wondering if he was joking or not. He was a proud American with a deep faith in the Lord and dearly loved his family! His kind and generous ways were felt by everyone who knew him.

Visitation will be Friday, July 14, 2023, from 2:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 4:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Don Day officiating. Burial with military honors is planned at Laurel Land Memorial Park, Dallas, Texas on Saturday, July 22, 2023 (time TBD).

