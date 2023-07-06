Armed Robbery Suspect Sought by Police in La Vergne

La Vergne detectives need help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

On July 4 at approximately 2:15 a.m., the individual pulled a black revolver and held the clerks of a 7/11 on Fergus Road at gunpoint. He fled the scene with cash from the register.

The suspect is described to be a young Hispanic male, about 5’5”-5’7”, no facial hair, a light blue baseball cap with “Woof”, gray Aeropostale hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone who may have been a witness or who has information that can help police are asked to contact Detective Tanner Nokes at 615-287-8748.