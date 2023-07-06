OBITUARY: Carolyn Faye Hayes

Carolyn Faye King Hayes, age 74, of LaVergne, TN, passed away early on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023, under the care of Hickory Woods. Carolyn was born on December 24th, 1948 in Knoxville, TN, to the late Wesley A. King and her surviving mother, Edith Faye King Mahon.

Carolyn was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church. She was a caregiver in the healthcare industry and was very fond of her family and her little companion, Tiny. Tiny was her special russian blue cat for 11 years and she adored her very much. The family is celebrating that she is where she wanted to be, with her son, Robert Jeffery Hayes, who preceded her in death.

Carolyn is survived by her mother, Edith Faye King Mahon; daughter, Kimberly Carol Hayes Mosley; grandchildren, Michael Dwayne Mosley, Miranda KaLynn Lee, Blake Gunter, Brooke Hayes Greenwood; great grandchildren, Olivia Cait Greenwood and Robert Luke Lee; and brother, Kevin Michael King.

A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, July 13th, 2023 at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro, TN. Graveside times will be updated later in the week. The cremation is under direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN.

More Obituaries