Mr. Roland William Ridd, Jr., age 63, of LaVergne, TN passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born in Lincoln, NE to Roland William Ridd, Sr. and Mildred Walker Koltinsky.

Mr. Ridd is survived by his children, Roland Ridd, III of LaVergne and Sarah Lewis of Louisville, KY; mother, Mildred Koltinsky of Princeton, KY; and sisters, Mary Lou Cotton of Princeton and Barbara Sewell and her husband Gary of Minneapolis, MN. He was preceded in death by his father, Roland William Ridd, Sr.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.