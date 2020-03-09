Thomas Clifford Shea, Jr., age 87 of Murfreesboro. He was a native of Brooklyn. New York and was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Clifford Shea, Sr. and Dorothy Hunt Shea; brothers, George, John Shea; sister, Clara Morgenstern; first wife, Joan Marie Shea.

Mr. Shea was a member of St. Rose Lima Catholic Church and was 4th Degree Knights of Columbus where he was past Grand Knight twice, in New York. He was veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean Conflict with a rank of SGT. Mr. Shea was an Office Manager with Import/Export Companies in New York, NY that specialize in coco and coffee.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Cleola Shea; children, Susan Shea Zaidinski and husband Thomas of NY, William Thomas Shea of Murfreesboro, Barbara Anne Shea Cichocki and husband Wayne of FL, Mary K. Alfano of Murfreesboro, Andrew Thomas Alfano of AL, Grandchildren; Lisa Marie Matthew and husband Michael of NY, Kaila Nicole Zaidinski of NY, Ryan Joseph Shea and wife Chelcey Lynore of NC, Wayne Michael Cichocki, Jr of FL, Emily, A.J., and Mickey Alfano of AL; great-grandchildren, Michael James Matthew, Brynn Marie Matthew, Liam Shea, Landon Shea.

Visitation will be 10:00AM Wednesday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church follow by Funeral mass at 11:00AM Wednesday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Father Michael Baltrus will officiate. Graveside service will be 1:00PM Wednesday at Middle Tennessee Veteran Cemetery.