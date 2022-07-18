OBITUARY: Robert Lane McArthur I

Mr. Robert Lane McArthur I of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday July 14, 2022, he was 89 years old.

He was a native of Copperhill, TN and was preceded in death by his wife Elaine McArthur and son, Randy McArthur, parents, Charles C. McArthur and Elizabeth Crawford McArthur.

Mr. McArthur was a Christian and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was retired from Bridgestone in LaVergne.

He is survived by his children, Robert L McArthur II and wife Dianne, Natasha Mitovich, Jennifer Fowler and husband John, Brian Bailey and Kerry; 10 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren and other family and friends.

Graveside service will be 10:00 AM Tuesday at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/