OBITUARY: Evelyn Louise Garrison Gallaher

Evelyn Louise Garrison Gallaher, age 97 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

A native of Giles County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Benton and Mary Bertha Fisk Garrison.

Mrs. Gallaher was also preceded in death by her husband Aulton E. Gallaher, son-in-law, Ed Taylor, grandchild, Ryan Gallaher and siblings, Tom Garrison, Josephine Campbell, Ed Garrison, and Frank Garrison.

Mrs. Gallaher is survived by her son, Joey Gallaher and his wife Cindy of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Debby Taylor of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Josh Gallaher (Traci) of Raleigh, NC, Zach Gallaher (Rachel) of Union, KY, Alison Taylor Kempfert (Dave) of Spring Hill, TN, and Blake Taylor (Keri) of Monticello, GA; great-grandchildren, Colin and Finley Kempfert both of Spring Hill, TN, Evan Morgan of Monticello, GA, Becham Gallaher of Union, KY, Eowyn Gallaher of Raleigh, NC, and soon to be great-granddaughter, Evelyn Taylor.

Mrs. Gallaher was a member of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, July 29, 2022, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Josh Gallaher officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 PM until the time of service.

