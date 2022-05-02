Robert Clarence Wiese, age 95, a 13 year resident of Murfreesboro, formerly of Danville and Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away April 27th, 2022.

Mr. Wiese was born in Danville, on August 8, 1926, the son of Walter and Henrietta (Bentrop) Wiese, and graduated from Danville High School in 1944. He was drafted into the U.S. Navy in December 1944 and discharged in 1946 as Yeoman 3rd class. Joining the Naval Reserve, he was recalled in 1950 during the Korean War and discharged in 1951.

Mr. Wiese was a member of the Danville Municipal Band and on weekends played in various local dance orchestras for 20 years prior to moving to Chicago Heights in 1963. He was employed in the Railroad Industry for 38 years, 21 years with the Chicago & Eastern Illinois Railroad, and 17 years with the Illinois Central – retiring as Assistant Treasurer in 1985.

After retirement, Mr. Wiese volunteered in financial positions at his church, St. Paul’s Lutheran, Chicago Heights.

After moving to Murfreesboro, he volunteered with Trinity Hope, a Haitian Feeding Program.

Mr. Wiese married Norma Jean Quast on April 26, 1950, in Danville. She passed away on May 27, 2017.

He is survived by daughter Jeanette (John) Egly of Murfreesboro and son Brian (Lynnea) Wiese of Brentwood, six grandchildren, Rebecca (Matt) Thomas, Ryan (Michelle) Egly, Jessica (Jason) Hailey, Jamie (Drew) Frazier, Erin (Dan) Roubik, and Brian II (Amanda) Wiese, and 13 great-grandchildren. Mr. Wiese was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Murfreesboro.

Funeral service will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro at 10:30 am Friday, May 6th with visitation one hour before the service. Reverend Alan Thoe will officiate. Interment will be at 1 pm at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Nashville. Family will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, Murfreesboro, or Trinity Hope, P.0. Box 2910, Lebanon, TN 37088.

An online guestbook for the Wiese family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

