Joan Smith, aka Joan Jones, age 84 of Murfreesboro, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was a native of Ripley, Tennessee, and a daughter of the late Clodest Jack Lackey and Ollie Helm Lackey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Tillman Smith; a grandchild, Jerrell Taylor; and siblings, T-Connie Lackey, Ardell Jennings, Lucille Burns, Willie Lackey, Jackson Lackey, Dan Lackey, Marshall Lackey, and Emmaline Webster.

Survivors include a daughter, Jeanna Taylor; a son, Alan Jones, both of Murfreesboro; grandsons, Dmitriece Taylor and wife Tiffany, and Miles Taylor, all of Sumter, South Carolina; and a host of other loving family and friends.

She was of the Jehovah’s Witness faith and a retired Registered Nurse.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, May 8, 2022, from 3:00 until 5:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel Murfreesboro. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapel Crematory and an online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

