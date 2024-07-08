OBITUARY: Robbie Lucille Walls Gordon

Robbie Lucille Walls Gordon, age 79, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2024 at the Guggenheimer Nursing Home in Lynchburg, VA.

Robbie was preceded in death by her parents, James R. Walls and Callie L. Trout Walls; first husband, Reverend Kenneth E. Wrather; second husband, Ronnie Gordon; daughter, Kendra Thomas; brothers, Claude Walls, Lee Walls and Richard Walls; and sisters Betty Hailey and Lois Walls.

She is survived by her daughters, Sonya (Rex) Murphy of Alabama, Teresa (Joel) Rackley of Virginia; sisters, Faye Brown, Cathy Byers and Marie Graves; grandchildren, Ashley (Dewayne) Harry, Justin (Lauren) Cole, Samuel (Taryn) Rackley, Bethanie (Daniel) Horton, Benjamin Rackley, Marcus Bushey and Bradley Bushey; great-grandchildren, Alexis Cole, Addison Cole, Emmett Cole, Willow Cole, Oliver Faciane, Davis Faciane, Brayden Dumey, William Horton, Jonathan Horton and Kaiden Williams.

A graveside service for Robbie will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Joel Rackley officiating.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

