OBITUARY: Jerry Garnet Byrd

Jerry Garnet Byrd, age 84, was born in Odon, Indiana on January 14, 1940 to his parents, Garnet Harold and Bonnie Arlene Byrd.

He graduated from Petersburg High School in Indiana in 1958 and served in the United States Air Force from 1958-1962. Jerry retired from Detroit Diesel Allison in Indianapolis, Indiana at the age of 55 after 33 years of service. He was a member of Bible Church of Jesus in Murfreesboro, TN.

Jerry was an avid Roy Rogers fan and shared his stories with everyone he met. He would tell the story of the first time, at age 12, he saw his first Roy Rogers movie and he was hooked.

Jerry was an avid reader of anything western or history. He made several trips to the West to see the things that he had read about. His last trip was a two-week trip to South Dakota where he got to see a lot of history of the West.

Jerry never met a stranger and could talk for hours about anything. He loved and took pride in his western style clothing, and even in later years, he was still particular about which boots, belt and hat he would wear on certain days. People in Woodbury didn’t know him by name, they just called him “The Cowboy” and would stop to chat with him every time they saw him.

Jerry loved his family, country, his home and God. In later years, he would spend hours on the front porch in his rocker and say, “Thank you God for my home, my family and my country.” He always said that was where he wanted to be when God came for him.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 44 years, Shirley Byrd; his sons, Robert Byrd of Mt. Juliet, TN, Tony Lomoro Byrd of Murfreesboro, SC, Joseph (Cyndi) Lomoro Byrd of Summerville, SC Cliff Lomoro Byrd of Muncie, Indiana and Brandon Byrd of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Brittany Lomoro, Joe Howard, Lyndsy Vaziri, Sidney Foltz, Kaiti Clark, Chelsea Lomoro and Matt Lomoro; Nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his four siblings; Richard Elvan Byrd, Steven Lee (Barbara) Byrd, Jack Dee (Shirley) Byrd and Lizbeth Ann (Rex) Harrison.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Joe Nelson Byrd and Tom Allen Byrd; and grandchild, Vincent Byrd.

Visitation will be held at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Western wear is encouraged.

A church service will be held after the visitation at Bible Church of Jesus on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at 3:00 pm with John Tipton officiating.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

