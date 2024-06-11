OBITUARY: Rex H. Jenkins Jr.

Rex H. Jenkins Jr., age 84, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Rex was born in Jackson County to the late, Rex and Zelma Jenkins.

Rex was a graduate of West End High School, Class of 1958. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served for 6 years aboard the USS Porterfield. He was a longtime member of the Bellevue United Methodist Church but in his later years, he enjoyed attending the Cowboy Church.

Rex worked for 25 years as a property assessor for the Tennessee Department of Transportation and he served 3 years as President of the International Right of Way Association. He was a member of the Jaycees. In his spare time, Rex enjoyed listening to country music.

He is also preceded in death by his wife, Juneita “Judy” Bond Jenkins, and his sisters, Wilda Marie Hnott and Billie Jean Kelton.

He is survived by:

Sister – Shirley (Robert) Cantrell

Nieces – Pat (David) Richardson and Susie (David) Kummer

Nephew – Roger (Susan) Kelton

Several great nieces and nephews

Funeral services were conducted at 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2024 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Dr. Ernest Standerfer officiating. Entombment will follow with military honors in the Woodlawn Memorial Park Cross Mausoleum. Visitation was on Monday from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Pallbearers will be David Richardson, Robert Cantrell, Lance Cantrell, Trenton Cantrell, David Kummer, and Cobi Bryan.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Arrangements by: Bond Memorial Chapel, 1098 Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com

