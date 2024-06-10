Top Stories From June 10, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
1

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 10, 2024.

116th Annual Boat Day Returns to Smyrna

The 16th annual Boat Day is returning to Smyrna on Saturday, June 22nd, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Read more

2One Injured, One in Custody Following La Vergne Shooting

One person was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment following a shooting in La Vergne over the weekend. Read more

3Jon Bon Jovi Opens Bar in Nashville

photo by Donna Vissman

Jon Bon Jovi and his band opened JBJ’s on Broadway on Saturday, June 8. Read more

4Photos: CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium with Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini and More

photo by Donna Vissman

CMA Fest 2024 at Nissan Stadium continues for the last of four events tonight, Sunday, June 9. Read more

5Five Nashville Real Estate Professionals Launch Onward Real Estate

photo from Onward Real Estate

Five Nashville real estate professionals – Jenni Barnett, Scott Cornett, Dawne Davis, Matt Ligon and Danny Anderson– have joined forces to launch Onward Real Estate. Read more

