Here’s a look at the top stories from June 10, 2024.
The 16th annual Boat Day is returning to Smyrna on Saturday, June 22nd, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Read more
One person was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment following a shooting in La Vergne over the weekend. Read more
Jon Bon Jovi and his band opened JBJ’s on Broadway on Saturday, June 8. Read more
CMA Fest 2024 at Nissan Stadium continues for the last of four events tonight, Sunday, June 9. Read more
Five Nashville real estate professionals – Jenni Barnett, Scott Cornett, Dawne Davis, Matt Ligon and Danny Anderson– have joined forces to launch Onward Real Estate. Read more
